RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Update

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,323,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,657,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
RemeGen Price Performance
Shares of RemeGen stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $2.43. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350. RemeGen has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95.
About RemeGen
