RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Update

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,323,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,657,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RemeGen stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $2.43. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350. RemeGen has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95.

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

