Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 723,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 210,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. Renasant has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 113,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

