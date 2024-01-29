Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Up 33.5% in January

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.47. 1,245,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,854. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average of $154.01. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $171.74.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.