Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $85.86 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Request has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $85.86 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08428849 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,168,514.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

