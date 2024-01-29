Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Up 19.4% in January

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,986,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,878,000 after acquiring an additional 103,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,607,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,726,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,603,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 170,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

