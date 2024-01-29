Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Up 20.4% in January

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,800 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 539,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 48,299 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. 938,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,151. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RZLT

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.