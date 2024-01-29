Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574. The company has a market cap of $134.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.64.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.