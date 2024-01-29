Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574. The company has a market cap of $134.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

