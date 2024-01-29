Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,080 ($26.44) and last traded at GBX 2,080 ($26.44). Approximately 368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,090 ($26.57).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.35 million, a PE ratio of -1,475.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,043.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,931.15.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

