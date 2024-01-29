Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,853.13 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $29,853.13 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017335 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,170.93 or 1.00022110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011020 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00203801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00175658 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $24,772.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

