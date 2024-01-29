Rivian Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 274,139 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 172,253 call options.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.12. 37,621,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,177,016. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

