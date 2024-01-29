RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 50,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RLX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
