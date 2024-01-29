RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMGC remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

