Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,304.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 19,847 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,784.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

