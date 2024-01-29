Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RVT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,971. Royce Value Trust has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

