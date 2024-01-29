Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.54. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

