Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.54. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryohin Keikaku
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.