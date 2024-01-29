Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Ryvyl

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVYL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

Shares of RVYL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.44. 16,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,085. Ryvyl has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 8,399.76% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ryvyl will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

