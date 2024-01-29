Safe Price Reaches $3.51 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 90.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00008128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded up 94.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $73.05 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00128532 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.84656828 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

