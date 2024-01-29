Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 85.4% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $72.08 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00007967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00126911 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.84656828 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

