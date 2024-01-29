SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, SALT has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $3.04 million and $23,957.89 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02593921 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $28,703.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

