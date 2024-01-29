Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of SANG stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.85. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,062. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,097,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 186,980 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 97,828 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANG. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

