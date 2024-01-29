Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.63. 631,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,882. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $3,285,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanmina by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sanmina by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

