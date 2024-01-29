Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after buying an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

