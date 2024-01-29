SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Update

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.57. 762,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,409. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.29. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $309.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

