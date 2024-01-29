Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,061,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,409,435 shares.The stock last traded at $52.00 and had previously closed at $51.84.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,356,000 after buying an additional 314,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after buying an additional 153,669 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

