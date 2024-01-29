Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $494,909.00 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Seele-N has a market cap of $494,909.00 and approximately $23.19 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002106 USD and is down -90.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $130.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

