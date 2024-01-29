Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
CCPPF stock remained flat at $1.61 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $1.75.
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.