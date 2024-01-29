Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 857,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
Sharecare Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of SHCR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 733,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.47 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 25.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sharecare
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.