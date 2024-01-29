Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 857,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Sharecare Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of SHCR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 733,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.47 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 25.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

About Sharecare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sharecare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.