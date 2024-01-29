SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SHF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHFSW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,121. SHF has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About SHF
