SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SHFSW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,121. SHF has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

