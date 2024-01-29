Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Expands By 20.0%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Brother Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.65. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

