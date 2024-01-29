Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Drops By 31.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $39.82 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

