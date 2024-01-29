Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Drops By 31.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 379.0 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $39.82 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.40.
Bunzl Company Profile
