Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Drops By 13.6%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 8,875.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cardiff Oncology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,932.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 135.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 28.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

