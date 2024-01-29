Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Drops By 25.8%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

CITE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CITE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

