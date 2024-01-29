Short Interest in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Decreases By 36.9%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Centerspace Price Performance
NYSE:CSR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.06. 38,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $843.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.97.
Centerspace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centerspace
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centerspace Company Profile
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centerspace
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.