Short Interest in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Decreases By 36.9%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:CSR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.06. 38,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $843.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

