Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Drops By 10.7%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CERT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 627,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 584.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Certara by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

