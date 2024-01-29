Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rises By 22.0%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,395. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

