Short Interest in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Increases By 13.2%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,430,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 24,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Coherus BioSciences

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 28.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. 4,226,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,040. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.72. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

