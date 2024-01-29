Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Decreases By 33.9%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
