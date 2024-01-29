Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Decreases By 33.9%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

