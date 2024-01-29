Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declines By 10.5%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,100 shares of company stock worth $10,214,272 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

CMC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 698,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.