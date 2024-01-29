Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Declines By 14.4%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,900 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCSI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 16.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,407,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 339,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 97,525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 121,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,599. The company has a market capitalization of $392.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.74 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

