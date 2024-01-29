Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Declines By 14.4%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,900 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on CCSI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CCSI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 121,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,599. The company has a market capitalization of $392.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.74 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Consensus Cloud Solutions
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.