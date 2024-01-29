Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Rises By 25.2%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 60.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 119,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,444. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Creative Realities will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

