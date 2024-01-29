Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Rises By 25.2%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 60.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Creative Realities Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 119,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,444. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.
About Creative Realities
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
