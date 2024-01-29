Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Grows By 44.7%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 108,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESE. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

ESE stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 98,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,269. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

