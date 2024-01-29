Short Interest in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Drops By 10.6%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of GRND stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.94. 364,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Grindr has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,925,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 78.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grindr by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

