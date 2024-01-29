Short Interest in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Drops By 10.6%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 2,375.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 964,578 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Hut 8 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,315,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,136. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUT

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.