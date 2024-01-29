Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Drops By 36.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ITV Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.69. 6,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get ITV alerts:

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.