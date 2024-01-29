Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Drops By 36.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ITV Price Performance
OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.69. 6,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About ITV
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.