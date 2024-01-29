Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases By 46.7%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,070,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 267,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 460,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 48,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 71.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 115,693 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KIO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 172,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,663. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

