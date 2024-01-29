Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Grows By 45.7%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 782,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LexinFintech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LexinFintech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LexinFintech by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.