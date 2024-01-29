Short Interest in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Increases By 44.9%

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the December 31st total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicMark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LogicMark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in LogicMark during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LogicMark during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark Price Performance

Shares of LGMK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. LogicMark has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 82.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. Equities analysts expect that LogicMark will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

