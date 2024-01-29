Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Decreases By 19.8%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Ocado Group Stock Down 1.2 %

OCDDY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. 14,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

