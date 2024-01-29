Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declines By 18.0%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $692.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 81.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About OTC Markets Group

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.