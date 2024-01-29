Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declines By 18.0%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $692.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 81.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Increases Dividend

About OTC Markets Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

