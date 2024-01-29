Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Rises By 36.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

